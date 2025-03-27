Bindura Ready to Host Digitalize Zimbabwe Expo

All is set for the highly anticipated Bindura Expo and Digitalize Zimbabwe Launch, which aims to accelerate the country’s digital transformation and promote economic growth. The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, will be the guest of honor at the event, scheduled to take place tomorrow at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura.

The Digitalize Zimbabwe initiative, launched in July 2024, will showcase the latest advancements in information and communication technologies (ICTs). The expo will bring together industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and the public to explore the potential of digital solutions. Companies such as NetOne, Econet, and POTRAZ, among others, will be exhibiting at the launch.

Bindura, a mining and agricultural hub in Mashonaland Central, was chosen to host the event, highlighting the campaign’s focus on blending rural and urban digital needs. The expo will feature solutions tailored for farming communities, such as irrigation systems and mobile marketplaces, alongside urban-centric innovations like smart city technologies.

With the stage set and preparations complete, the people of Bindura and surrounding areas are eagerly awaiting the launch of this groundbreaking initiative. Artists Khonangale and Master H are expected to entertain the crowds.