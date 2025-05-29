Artificial Intelligence is there to Reshape the Media: President Mnangagwa 

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday launched Zimbabwe’s new Media Policy, emphasizing the need to navigate the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the information landscape while safeguarding national sovereignty and promoting accurate information.

“Artificial Intelligence is undoubtedly revolutionising all aspects of our social and economic sectors, with the media industry being no exception,” President Mnangagwa stated at the launch event at State House in Harare.

He highlighted how AI has reshaped information gathering, analysis, production, and dissemination, increasing speed and reach but also presenting challenges related to accuracy, ethics, and information overload.

President Mnangagwa highlighted the importance of digital literacy to help users safely navigate online environments and protect them from exploitative practices.

He noted that the policy’s formulation aligns with Sections 61 and 62 of the Zimbabwean Constitution, which outline fundamental principles for the media and access to information. Calling both public and private media ‘strategic cogs’ in achieving national development aspirations and Vision 2030, the President urged the sector to act as the symbolic eye and mirror of society, providing an honest reflection of realities.

He challenged media practitioners to foster an informed, engaged, constitutional, and democratic Zimbabwe, moving away from past trends of demonizing the country.

Mnangagwa also called on the media fraternity to help shape a positive image of Zimbabwe to attract investors and mobilize resources for national development and also encouraged citizens to use various media platforms to accelerate progress and galvanize the nation towards production and productivity.