Apple has released iOS 26.4, a major update for iPhones and iPads that delivers 37 security fixes, new features, and eight emoji.

The company is urging all users to update their devices right away.

The update includes patches for four serious kernel vulnerabilities, issues located at the core of the operating system that could give attackers deep access to a device.

Apple shared limited technical details to prevent hackers from studying the fixes before users install the update.

iOS 26.4 also enables Stolen Device Protection by default, a move aimed at making it harder for thieves to unlock or misuse stolen iPhones.

Apple and security experts recommend updating immediately. Users can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Backing up the device before updating is advised.

None of the newly patched flaws appear to have been exploited yet, Apple said.

However, the previous update, iOS 26.3, did include a fix for a vulnerability that had been used in real world attacks.