Adobe Relaunches Photoshop for Mobile

Adobe has relaunched Photoshop for mobile devices, initially available for iPhone users, with an Android version coming soon. The app offers advanced image editing and design tools, including layering, masking, and AI-powered features.

Both free and premium versions are available. The premium version, priced at $7.99/month or $69.99/year, provides additional features and cross-device access.

The mobile app enables seamless project work across devices, featuring removal tools, integration with other Adobe apps, and generative AI tools.

“Ashley Still, Adobe’s Senior VP of Digital Media, says, “We’re excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone.”

Adobe’s goal is to empower creators with powerful image editing tools, prioritizing innovation, accountability, and transparency in its AI developments.