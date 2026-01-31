By Ross Moyo

Dr. Strive Masiyiwa, the acclaimed founder and chairman of Econet Wireless and Cassava Technologies, yesterday marked his 65th birthday on 29 January 2026.

The milestone was celebrated with heartfelt wishes for a year filled with continued impact, grace, and fulfillment.

Econet wireless in a birthday tribute hailed him as “a *Visionary Architect of Africa’s digital future*, whose God‑led leadership has shaped the continent’s connectivity landscape.”

Econet Wireless praised their biggest boss ever stating categorically, “His wisdom and dedication have inspired progress and possibility across the industry.”

Econet Wireless, under Dr. Masiyiwa’s guidance, has become a cornerstone in African telecommunications, driving innovation and expanding mobile and internet access to millions. The company’s ethos reflects his commitment to a more connected Africa.

Cassava Technologies, another of his ventures, continues to push the boundaries of digital infrastructure, reinforcing his legacy of transforming Africa’s tech environment and fostering economic growth.

The celebratory message quoted *Proverbs 24:3*, _“By wisdom a house is built,”_ highlighting how Dr. Masiyiwa’s wisdom has built robust digital foundations across Africa, empowering communities and businesses alike.

The birthday greeting from Econet Wireless wished him a year of success, purpose, and joy, acknowledging his lasting impact on the industry and his dedication to connecting Africa. The message read: _“We celebrate your lasting impact on the industry and your dedication to connecting Africa. Your leadership continues to inspire progress and possibility. Wishing you a year filled with success, purpose and joy, from all of us at Econet.”_

The celebration underscored Dr. Masiyiwa’s influential role in Africa’s technological evolution, inspiring future generations of leaders to pursue innovation and connectivity for continental development.