Zvishavane School Collaborates With Indian Organisation To Enhance Robotics Education

The Errymaple Group of Schools hosted Qurious Mind Infotainment Pvt Ltd , a robotics experts company from India on Tuesday in an effort to advance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and bring affordable robotics education to children in Zimbabwe.

This comes after they won the National Annual Science, Sport, and Arts Festival (NASSAF) competitions last year and finished second at the World Robotics Championship in Egypt in December.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Qurious Mind is, in partnership with STEM Quest Labs & the Institute of Entrepreneurs, reaching students across 5 provinces with hands-on robotics workshop.

“The seminar showcases the depth to which the competence-based curriculum is being implemented in schools and also shows how schools are acquiring teaching and learning materials. This is good for us as it enhances the skills and knowledge of our teachers,” said Mr Wonder Mangwendeza, the Errymaple Group of Schools Robotics Instructor.

Mr Yogesh Kerkar, Director of Qurious Mind Infotainment, stated that the effort aims to encourage creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

“This is a good initiative for Zimbabwe’s education sector and the technology field. It is a testament to Zimbabwe’s commitment to capacitating and equipping teachers with future-ready skills. By integrating robotics into the education system, we are preparing youths for global opportunities in technology and innovation,” he said.

Zimbabwe compared to the rest of the world is behind when it comes to technology. Robotics education in the country would foster innovation, equip youth with tech skills for future jobs, and drive economic growth.

It will be instrumental in enhancing problem-solving abilities, promoting STEM fields, and prepare students for global competitiveness. By integrating robotics, Zimbabwe can address local challenges, boost industrialization, and create a skilled workforce for sustainable development.