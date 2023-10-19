Zimbabwean Masiyiwa Inducted Into The Most Revered MIT

Speaking on his Facebook account the business mogul had a lot of inspirational African and Zimbabwean record breaking experiences by those before and after him in their fields of influence from the late South African former President Nelson Mandela to Zimbabwe Born Google icon James Manyika.

Zimbabwe’s arguably richest man ever, philanthropist, Tech-Guru and Econet Founder though retired from running it Strive Masiyiwa has been inducted into the most revered Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT.

About two weeks ago, my wife and I traveled to Cambridge Massachusetts, the home of Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where I was inducted into the membership of one of the most revered institutions in the world: the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.

Founded during the American Revolution in 1780 by John Adams just four years after American Independence, the Academy’s mission is: “To cultivate every art and science which may tend to advance the interest, honor, dignity, and happiness of a free, independent, and virtuous people.”

Members were at first generally confined only to a handful of Americans each year but over time other nationalities were also elected, in a category called Foreign Honorary Members, or now, International Honorary Member (IHM). The Academy’s first international member was from France… back in 1781!

There have been several distinguished Africans elected to the Academy as IHMs over the years including Nelson Mandela, Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate writer from Nigeria, and my friend Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, now head of the World Trade Organisation. Another African inducted this year was Ghanaian writer and literary critic, Professor Ato Quayson.

Dr James Manyika, the Artificial Intelligence expert who heads Google’s research, was elected to join the Academy several years ago, but being an American citizen now, he’s in the main Member category. This shows you just what this son of Africa has accomplished! If you’ve not yet seen my discussion with him on Artificial Intelligence a few months ago, you can find the link in my recent post.

You can find the list of all Academy members from 249 years ago to now {including those from Africa} by visiting their website:

Even though I did not speak at the induction ceremony, you know if I had, I would have first and foremost given glory to God, then thanked my family and all those who have supported me all my life, including friends and all the nearly 10,000 people who work for my organisation and philanthropies. And of course, friends and colleagues with whom I work, particularly on issues like pandemics and other African challenges.

__Finally, I would have dedicated the award to inspiring young #Entrepreneurs of Africa like so many of you, as well as those across the continent who seek after #Knowledge-based excellence in their fields of endeavour.

I do so now.

By the way, back in 2018 some of you know I was inducted an Honorary Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences, something I’m very proud of. The bedrock of my career has always been the love of science, which drew me to engineering. Before I was an entrepreneur, I was an engineer. My entrepreneurship opened the door for me to contribute in society as a philanthropist [someone who uses the resources they have to try and solve problems that affect the most vulnerable in society].

I know many of you are now philanthropists in your own communities [whether large or small] and I am so proud when I hear stories of your work. Africa is on the move. Not a moment to lose. God bless all of you.

Later next week I shall return to Massachusetts, this time to Harvard University, for something, really, really special as well. Don’t miss it!

Image credit and caption: American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Signing the historic “Book of Members”, a tradition that dates back to 1781.