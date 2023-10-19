Be The Change We Want To See In The World-NetOne GCEO On Fighting Albinism Stigma

Zimbabwe second largest Mobile Network Operator (MNO) Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NetOne Cellular- Engineer Raphael Mushanawani has encouraged the corporate world and Zimbabweans at large to shun stigma associated with Albinism.

In a letter read on his behalf, Engineer Mushanawani called out the elephant in the room calling a spade a spade and that we should be responsible citizens who should stop misconceptions on Albinism.

Mushanawani said, “Let us work together, and be the change we want to see in the world.”

“On behalf of the Group Chief Executive Officer of NetOne Cellular- (Engineer R. Mushanawani), I stand before you today, humbled and honoured to address a topic that is close to NetOne family. Albinism is a condition that affects millions of people worldwide, yet it continues to be plagued by misconceptions, stigmatization, and discrimination.”

The above were the Engineers exact words on this topic close to his heart.

“Let’s all take a moment to reflect on our values, our beliefs and the kind of society we want to build,” bellowed the MNO’s Group CEO.

“We must stand with people living with albinism and condemn all forms of discrimination and stigmatization,” he added.