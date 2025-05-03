Zimbabwe Mobile Subscriptions Hit 15.7 Million

Zimbabwe’s mobile telecommunications sector continued its upward trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the total number of active mobile subscriptions climbing to 15.68 million, according to the latest industry figures. This marks a 3.71% increase from the 15.12 million subscriptions recorded in Q3 2024.

All three mobile network operators—Econet, NetOne, and Telecel—posted subscriber gains during the quarter. Econet Wireless led with a 4.21% increase, reaching 11.33 million subscribers. NetOne followed with a 2.57% rise to 3.96 million, while Telecel grew by 0.88%, pushing its total to 381,097.

Econet further consolidated its dominance in the sector, boosting its market share from 71.94% in Q3 to 72.29% in Q4—an increase of 0.35 percentage points. By contrast, NetOne’s share fell from 25.56% to 25.28%, and Telecel’s slipped from 2.50% to 2.43%.

The market share shift suggests that Econet is increasingly capturing growth at the expense of its competitors, as the mobile market approaches saturation. With a mobile penetration rate now at 102.26%—up from 98.60% in the previous quarter—the figures reflect growing consumer dependence on mobile connectivity amid economic and digital transitions.