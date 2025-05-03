Potraz Sector Performance Report Major Highlights

The following are the main sector trends for the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter of 2024:

• The sector recorded a 3.71% growth in active mobile subscriptions from 15,116,302 to 15,677,094 in the fourth quarter. Resultantly, mobile penetration rate increased from 98.60% to 102.26%.

• Active fixed telephone subscriptions increased by 1.01%, from 295,056 to reach 298,047 in the fourth quarter of 2024, resultantly fixed tele-density increased by 0.02 percentage points from 1.92% to 1.94% in the quarter under review.

• The total number of active Internet/data subscriptions grew by 1.78% from 12,275,147 to reach 12,493,098 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

• Internet penetration rate increased by 1.42 percentage points, from 80.07% to reach 81.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

• Broadband penetration rate increased by 1.19 percentage points from 78.20% to 79.39%.

• Significant increase of 41.64% in national mobile voice traffic from 2.81 billion minutes to 3.98 billion minutes in the quarter under review. This is largely attributable to a quantum leap in net-on-net traffic.

• Quantum leap in mobile Internet/data traffic of 24.0% from 78.38 to 97.19 Petabytes (PBs).

• Total voice traffic by the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) Operator contracted 6.38%, from 62.21 million minutes to record 58.48 million minutes in the quarter under review.

• Total nominal revenue for Mobile Network Operators grew by 88.82% to reach ZWG6.42 billion from ZWG3.40 billion, whilst Mobile Network Operators’ operating costs grew by 73.91% from ZWG1.61 billion to ZWG2.8 billion. At the same time, capital expenditure increased by 38.73% from ZWG607.07 million to ZWG842.20 million. In real terms,revenues and operating costs grew by 24.07% and 12.33% respectively, whilst capital expenditure declined by 8.84%.

• IAP nominal revenues grew by 69.92% to record ZWG2.09 billion from ZWG1.23 billion generated in the prior quarter. Meanwhile, operating costs grew by 17.06%, while capital expenditure declined by 1.72% during the quarter under review. In real terms, revenue grew by 11.38% whereas operating costs and capital expenditure declined by 23.08% and 35.42% respectively.

• Used incoming international Internet bandwidth capacity increased by 110.43% from 422,518 Mbps recorded in the third quarter of 2024 to 889,102 Mbps in the quarter under review, whereas used outgoing international Internet bandwidth capacity grew by 34.21% from 126,635 Mbps recorded in third quarter to reach 169,957 Mbps in fourth quarter of 2024.

•Equipped International Internet bandwidth capacity for Internet Access Providers increased by 28.35%, from 1,092,105 Mbps to record 1,401,747 Mbps in the fourth quarter of 2024.

• Postal and courier volumes declined by 27.12%, from 451,486 to record 329,055 items in the quarter under review.

• The total number of operational postal and courier outlets increased to 511 from 503 outlets recorded in the third quarter.

• Postal and courier revenues grew by 92% in nominal terms whilst operating costs declined by 77% and capital expenditure grew by 141% in the fourth quarter. In real terms revenues and operating costs grew by 25.94% and 16.28% respectively, whereas capital expenditure declined by 58.11%.