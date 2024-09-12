Zim Urged To Invest In Advanced Cybersecurity Tools

Digital transformation has erupted with increased cyber threats and according to digital forensics Zimbabwe is not yet prepared to deal with the threats hence the importance of cyber security tools.

Human Capital Development Company, Executive Solutions, in partnership with Upward Technologies hosted a cyber security symposium today in Harare under the theme, “Cyber Threat lntelligence: Protecting The Zimbabwean”.

Baker Tilly Senior manager of Digital Forensics and Assuarance, Simba Nyamauta highlighted that Zimbabwe lacks adequate cyber security protocols leaving them highly vulnerable to attacks.

“ln Zimbabwe we are not prepared to deal with cyber threats hence there is need to invest in cyber security infrastructure and regularly update and test security measures, notably 90% of businesses in Zimbabwe lack adequate cyber security protocols leaving them vulnerable to attacks”.

He also gave a warning concerning current cyber threats which are phishing attacks that is deceptive emails to steal sensitive information and malware i.e malicious software like viruses and ransomwares.

Advocate Komborerai Allen Manenji from POTRAZ also outlined his knowledge and expertise by shedding more light on the road to compliance with the Cyber and Data Pro8tection Act.

Dr Edmore Tarambiwa from University of Zimbabwe also shaded more light the evolving cyber threat landscape in Zimbabwe.