Tech Driven Monitoring to Boost National Development Strategy

Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) is embracing digital transformation by integrating a tech driven monitoring and evaluation (M&E) framework a government official has said

Speaking at a workshop held today in Harare on the Whole of Government Data Collection and Analysis, Special Advisor to the President, responsibile for Monitoring the Implementation of Government Programmes Joram Gumbo said that government is in the process of embracing data analytics and digital reporting tools to ensure accountability and track progress toward socio economic transformation.

“A data driven approach powered by AI and digital tools ensures that policies are responsive to the needs of the people and promote sustainable development”, said Dr Gumbo.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“As Zimbabwe moves toward digital governance, technology will be at the heart of monitoring and evaluation under NDS1”.

Gumbo also highlighted the role of AI-powered analytics, big data, and digital dashboards in implementing NDS1.

Stakeholders at the workshop reaffirmed that investing in digital infrastructure, automation, and AI-powered data analysis will be crucial in fostering transparency, accountability, and economic growth.

The M&E framework ensures that resources are efficiently allocated and development milestones are measured against clear benchmarks using real time digital tracking systems.

The workshop brought together government officials, data specialists, and representatives from the United Nations to discuss the importance of a data-driven governance model.