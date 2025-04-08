Sustainability and Tech, Take Centre Stage in Africa’s Growth Strategy

Businesses across Africa must pivot toward sustainability and digital technologies if they are to thrive in the new global economy, given that growth now depends on aligning with global investment flows, Telco Managing Director, Dumisani Nkala has said.

Speaking during the Business Times Annual Telecommunications Conference, she urged industry players to broaden their outlook beyond telecommunications and build collaborative ecosystems that drive long-term value.

“Follow the money,” Telcos Boss Nkala said, “If cash is the scorecard of any business, then understanding where the money is going globally gives us the clearest picture of where the future is headed.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

Nkala pointed three sectors currently attracting massive global capital which includes sustainability through green energy and climate resilience; emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, and health innovation, particularly in health tech and biotech.

“These are not just buzzwords,” she said. “Governments and major investors are already positioning themselves, for example, the U.S. recently committed $500 billion toward AI development. That tells us everything we need to know about the future.”

She stressed that while the telecoms sector provides the backbone for digital infrastructure, it must evolve into a broader platform enabling innovation across industries. “Telecoms is the platform but it’s not the full story. We need cross-sector collaboration to unlock real growth.”

Nkala concluded by challenging African policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs to embrace a forward-thinking approach. “Sitting on the sidelines is not an option. Our growth strategy must now be rooted in bold moves, strategic investment, and readiness to participate where the global economy is already heading.”