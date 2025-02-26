OneMoney Upgrades Mobile App With Four Innovative Features

OneMoney, the mobile financial services arm of NetOne has unveiled a revamped mobile app designed to enhance user experience and streamline financial transactions, the app now allows transactions with invite friends, statement inquiry, No-PIN payments, and QR Code payments features.

The upgraded OneMoney app now allows users to expand their financial network by inviting friends via WhatsApp, SMS, or email through its “Invite Friends” feature. Additionally, users can view, download, and share transaction histories with just a few taps, ensuring transparency and ease of access through the “Statement Inquiry” feature.

The app also introduces “No-PIN Payments”, which enables users to make small transactions quickly and securely without the need for a PIN. Furthermore, users can enjoy the convenience of receiving payments instantly through QR codes with the “QR Code Payments” feature.

“OneMoney is more than just a mobile wallet; it’s a financial empowerment tool. Our goal is to bridge the gap between traditional banking and digital finance, ensuring that every Zimbabwean has access to secure, seamless, and efficient financial services,” said OneMoney Managing Director, Mr. Joseph Machiva.

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, reinforced this vision, emphasizing OneMoney’s role in driving financial inclusion. “The strength of OneMoney lies in the strength of NetOne—our extensive distribution network, our commitment to technological advancement, and our ability to serve communities at every level. The latest upgrade is a significant step towards a future where financial services are truly accessible to all.”

With the upgraded OneMoney app now available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, users can experience firsthand the efficiency and security that define the platform. Whether paying bills, purchasing airtime, or sending money, OneMoney ensures that financial transactions are effortless and secure.