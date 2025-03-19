Mutambara releases a new book on AI Revolution in the Global South

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Arthur Mutambara, has once again sparked important conversations with the release of his latest book, Artificial Intelligence: A Driver of Inclusive Development and Shared Prosperity for the Global South. As expected, the book delves deep into AI, a subject Mutambara has passionately advocated for over the years.

Available for purchase on Amazon and Routledge, the book provides a well-researched and contextualized analysis of AI’s role in shaping the economies of the Global South. Mutambara previously expressed concern over Zimbabwe’s lack of preparedness for the AI revolution, and this book seeks to change that narrative by offering a roadmap for emerging economies to harness AI effectively.

This comprehensive publication does not merely introduce AI concepts but explores the broader technological landscape, incorporating discussions on quantum computing, battery energy storage, nanotechnology, IoT, blockchain, and 3D printing. The book presents novel frameworks for AI adoption at national, regional, and continental levels, addressing governance, policy, legislation, and economic transformation strategies.

Key highlights include:

An accessible yet detailed introduction to AI concepts, infrastructure, and applications, featuring cutting-edge technologies like ChatGPT-4, AlphaFold, and DeepSeek-R1.

Strategic interventions to position Global South economies for AI-driven development.

Case studies showcasing AI adoption across 11 critical sectors in both the Global South and Global North.

Country-specific analyses demonstrating how different nations are leveraging AI for economic growth.

A framework advocating for the democratization and decolonization of AI.

The significance of Global South participation in the semiconductor industry.

Aimed at policymakers, business leaders, researchers, and AI enthusiasts, the book serves as a guide for those looking to understand and implement AI-driven solutions for economic growth and technological advancement. However, accessibility remains a concern, as the hardcover edition is priced at $200 on Amazon and £150 on Routledge. In response to affordability concerns raised by Zimbabwean readers, Mutambara has assured that discounted copies will be made available locally.

As AI continues to reshape global industries, Zimbabwe’s policymakers and technology leaders would do well to engage with Mutambara’s insights. Whether the country is ready to embrace AI on a large scale remains a question, but with the right strategy, Zimbabwe could position itself as a serious player in the AI revolution.