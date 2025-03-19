Fastjet Zimbabwe Launches Harare-Lusaka Flight Service

Fastjet Zimbabwe has announced the introduction of a new scheduled flight service between Harare and Lusaka, commencing on April 9, 2025. The route will operate three times a week, with flights departing Harare at 6:00 AM and arriving in Lusaka at 6:55 AM.

According to Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Nunurai Ndawana, the airline is excited to expand its regional connectivity. “The introduction of this route is a testament to our commitment to fostering economic and social development within the Zim-Zam region,” Ndawana said.

The flights will be operated using a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, known for its comfort and efficiency. Fastjet Zimbabwe’s Business Chief Executive Officer and Country Head, Donahue Cortes, highlighted the airline’s strategic scheduling, offering the earliest morning departure on the Harare-Lusaka route.

This new service complements Emirates’ existing Harare-Lusaka connection, providing travellers with more flight options and enhancing competition in the regional aviation market. With this expansion, Fastjet Zimbabwe solidifies its position as a key player in Southern Africa’s airline industry, offering increased connectivity and convenience for regional travellers.