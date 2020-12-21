Mobile Internet, Data Traffic increase By 43%

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) third quarter report has shown an increase in mobile internet and data traffic by 43 %.

The report acknowledges the positive growth projecting the sector will keep growing due to the reliance on the internet for business purposes.

“Mobile internet and data traffic grew by 43% to record 14,878TB in the third quarter of 2020 from 10,407TB recorded in the second quarter of 2020. Used International Internet Bandwidth Capacity also increased by 16.8% to record 149,665Mbps from 128,173Mbps recorded in the previous quarter,” says the report.

“In- bundle data constituted 95.1 % of total mobile internet and data usage , up from 94.1 % recorded in the second quarter of 2020. Consumers will always seek to maximise their utility with the cheaper promotional bundle instead of out -bundle data rates,”

Internet and data traffic is expected to continue growing due to the increased adoption of e-learning, telecommuting, and e-conferencing.