Mitra Systems Scales Up with Power10 and Enterprise Backup Integration

As businesses are relying more on data-driven operations and real-time insights, the demand for fast, secure, and resilient IT infrastructure has never been greater.

IBM Power10 servers are rising to meet that need offering not only high-performance computing but also robust backup integration to ensure business continuity across critical environments.

Locally, Mitra Systems, a certified IBM reseller has implemented Power10 solutions across the financial and healthcare sectors, combining powerful server infrastructure with end-to-end backup strategies.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Power10 systems are purpose-built for intensive enterprise workloads such as SAP HANA, core banking applications, and high-performance databases. With advanced features like AI acceleration and memory inception, they are meant to deliver exceptional processing power, capable of handling massive transaction volumes with efficiency and speed.

Mitra Systems engineer, Tanaka Kambasha told Technomag that what sets Power10 apart is its comprehensive data protection ecosystem.

Solutions like IBM Spectrum Protect provide scalable, policy-based backups across AIX, IBM and Linux environments often paired with SAN and tape storage for long-term retention and disaster recovery.

In hybrid cloud environments, Veeam now extends support to Linux on Power, enabling fast snapshots, seamless recovery, and cloud-based backup capabilities.

“Our focus is on keeping systems both high-performing and fully recoverable,” said engineer Kambasha.

“We deliver backup strategies that protect against failure, ransomware, and data loss without slowing down operations.”

With high-speed processing backed by airtight data protection, IBM Power10 is reshaping how organisations approach infrastructure resilience delivering performance without compromise.

Several companies in Zimbabwe could benefit from IBM Power Systems’ Power10 and Enterprise Backup Integration, including the likes of mobile money services like EcoCash, Econet and banks.

Financial institutions require secure, high-speed transaction processing. Power10’s enhanced security features is meant to protect against cyber threats, while enterprise backup minimizes downtime, ensuring seamless banking operations.

Similarly companies like ZIMRA (Zimbabwe Revenue Authority) incorporating Power10 could enable them utilise its advanced analytics that can streamline tax processing and fraud detection with backup integration that ensures compliance with data retention policies.

Mr Kambasha stated,

“The performance of Power10 is impressive but what truly matters is that our clients can recover quickly and keep moving,”.

“We’re helping businesses stay online, compliant, and confident.”