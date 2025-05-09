Local Starlink Retailer Drops Price By US$50

One of Zimbabwe’s official Starlink retailers, Shona Prince Technologies, has slashed the price of the Mini Kit from US$300 to US$250.

The price drop comes shortly after Shona Prince opened its Harare store and initially announced the kit at US$300. That price sparked backlash on social media, with many complaining it was too close to what informal resellers were charging — and far from Starlink’s official website prices.

Founder Victor Mapunga responded to the criticism , saying that the original pricing was influenced by unavoidable local costs — especially taxes and duties. Shona Prince also mentioned taxes and duties also contributing.

As a retailer, Starlink just sells you the kit in USA and you have to figure in the pricing of landing it in Zimbabwe. This includes shipping and duty fees. After landing it, Zimra requires VAT on sales. Then you have overhead costs of keeping the shop open and lights on.