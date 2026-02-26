By Ross Moyo

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a Cassava Technologies business, has repaid its ZAR term loan and USD revolving credit facility, securing $410 million in new credit facilities.

This strategic move positions Liquid for accelerated growth, delivering innovative AI, cloud, data centre, payments, and broadband solutions across Africa.

“These transactions are part of a significant strengthening of our capital structure as we position the Group for accelerated growth,” says Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO.

Liquid’s 110,000 km fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity provide high-speed internet access across Africa.

The company is leveraging its digital network to offer Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through global partnerships.

Liquid serves public and private sector enterprises and SMEs, providing customised digital solutions.

The new credit facilities will support Liquid’s expansion plans, enhancing its pan-African digital infrastructure.

Cassava Technologies injects $195 million in fresh capital, reinforcing Liquid’s financial position.

Liquid intends to issue a $300 million bond, reducing overall leverage and strengthening its balance sheet.

This move cements Liquid’s position as Africa’s leading digital infrastructure provider.