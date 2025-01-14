InnBucks and TelOne Partner to Simplify Payment Solutions

InnBucks has partnered TelOne to introduce a new payment gateway for their broadband and voice services. The deal allows TelOne customers to pay their bills using the InnBucks mobile app or the USSD code *569#

The move is aimed at improving efficiency and accessibility for users managing their subscriptions. The partnership addresses growing demand for streamlined digital payment solutions in Zimbabwe.

Highlighting the simplicity of the process, InnBucks stated: “You can now pay your TelOne Broadband and Voice Subscription with the InnBucks App and USSD *569#. Just a quick click and your payments are done, giving you more time to enjoy chatting and browsing!”