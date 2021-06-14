FBC introduces Zero-rating service

FBC Holdings Limited has introduced a zero-rated on all its applications which allows clients to use selected FBC applications (Apps) to carry out transactions without using mobile data or Wi-Fi connection at any time of the day

In a press release issued by the company, clients will need data only to download the FBC Applications, and once installed, no data will be needed to transact on the platforms.

Commenting on the FBC Zero-rating service, the Acting Head- FBC Group Marketing, Roy Nyakunuwa said COVID 19 has brought about the new normal and there has been a strong appetite for the use of digital platform while the cost of data has negatively affected clients.

“The emergence of the digital customer and the “new normal” brought on by COVID-19, has accelerated the change in customer behavior, as well as channel preference. We have witnessed a strong appetite for the use of our digital platforms. The cost of data, however, remains topical among our customers who are negatively affected by the high costs of data,” said Nyakunuwa

The Zero-rating service is currently available to Econet subscribers only and will be extended to Netone and Telecel subscribers in due course.

According to the company the application was introduced in its quest to further advancement in the digital transformation agenda and to bring more convenience to customers.

The Zero-rating service includes:

FBC Mobile Moola

FBC Internet Banking OBDX

FBC Zipit Smart/ Mobile Moola Merchant

FBC Health

FBC Mastercard

FBC yakO!Agent Portal

FBC yakO!