DStv South Africa increase Showmax Premier up 43%

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Football fans who subscribe to multichoice dstv using South African accounts have been hit hardest as MultiChoice raises prices, with Showmax Premier League going up by 43.5%.

The MultiChoice Group is increasing prices across its DStv satellite and Showmax streaming platforms this year 2025 for customers who use South Africa accounts with football fans facing the steepest hikes While most DStv satellite packages will increase slightly, staying around or below the inflation rate, some Showmax plans will rise sharply.

“43.5% price increase for the Showmax Premier League package, which will now cost $5.45 per month instead of $3.80,”is the biggest change marking the most significant increase as the company seeks to balance rising operational costs with consumer affordability.

Dstv’s MultiChoice’s price adjustments come as the company faces increased competition in the streaming market while maintaining its dominance in the African pay-TV sector.

Multiple Other Showmax streaming plans are also getting different price changes.

Also Showmax Entertainment Mobile has gone: “Up 11.1%, from $2.48 to R2.75.

Showmax Entertainment Mobile and Premier League: Up 21.2%, from $5.45 to $6.61.

Showmax Entertainment and Premier League: Up 7.1%, from $7.71 to R8.26.

Showmax: No price change.

The DStv Access package is also seeing a rise, with its price going up by 7.9% to $8.26 per month instead of $7.66. This is the biggest percentage increase among all the DStv satellite packages.

Other key DStv satellite price changes include:

DStv Compact Plus: Up 6.5%, from $34.12 to $36.33.

DStv Premium: Up 5.4%, from $51.21 to $53.97.

DStv access fee: Up 4.2%, from $6.61 to $6.89.

DStv EasyView: Up 3.4%, from $1.59 to $1.65.

DStv Family: Up 3%, from $18.13 to $18.68.

DStv Compact: Up 2.1%, from $25.85 to $26.40.

DStv Stream packages: No price changes.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Byron du Plessis said the company is mindful of the financial pressures on South African households. He highlighted that DStv Stream packages, Box Office movies, and Showmax Entertainment will see no price increases. The Add Movies premium has been reduced to $2.70/month, a 38% decrease.

Du Plessis also announced added value for Compact subscribers, including SuperSport Action, Africa Magic Showcase, CBS Justice, Curiosity, and the History Channel. The new SuperSport channel will feature mixed martial arts, international and local boxing, WWE, Adrenaline Sports, and UCI Cycling. It expands DStv Compact’s sports lineup, which already includes six SuperSport and two ESPN channels.

With streaming rivals circling and fans feeling the pinch, MultiChoice will need more than just price hikes to keep viewers tuned in.