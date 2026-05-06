By Ross Moyo

NetOne and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) yesterday signed a partnership which aims to drive digital transformation in tourism at the NetOne Cleveland premises along Acturus road in Harare, an event attended by the Permanent Secretary of ICT, Dr. Beulah Chirume, Telcos Executives and board members from both concerned stakeholders.

The initiative will enhance regulatory efficiency and service delivery.

“Digital transformation is key to tourism growth and sustainability”said Engineer Raphael Mushanawani in a speech read on his behalf by Joseph Machiva, the NetOne General Manager Financial Services.

NetOne will provide ICT tools and secure connectivity.

The partnership reflects Zimbabwe’s commitment to digital transformation.

The initiative will promote tourism growth and economic development.

NetOne is investing in the broader digital ecosystem.

The partnership will benefit local communities and stakeholders.

ZTA will benefit from real-time data collection and analysis.

The initiative will enhance visitor experience and support local enterprise.