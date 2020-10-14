Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 with 5G network

Apple has officially unveiled its delayed iPhone 12 with new designs and 5G connectivity.



The tech giant company also released new models which are 5G compatible.



The four new devices take a design cue from the iPhones 4 and 5 from 2013 and the newer iPad Pro and Air lines, with squarer metal sides and flatter profiles.



All of the new iPhones also have Apple’s latest A14 Bionic processor, which recently debuted with the revamped iPad Air.



They also all have Apple’s Face ID recognition system for unlocking the smartphones and will support 5G for the first time.

iPhone 12 features

The iPhone 12 has a new 12-megapixel dual-camera system on the rear with normal and ultrawide lenses and the TrueDepth selfie camera from Face ID on the front, all of which can now use Apple’s Night mode for low-light photos. The body of the phone is aluminium like its predecessor, while the back is glass.

The phone is 11% thinner than the previous model and has new Ceramic Shield screen glass technology, which has four times the drop performance of previous display glass for fewer smashed screens.

It will cost from £799 in the UK or $799 in the US and will be available from 23 October.

The headline feature is the introduction of 5G, allowing Apple to compete with the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Google, who have already released 5G-enabled smartphones.

