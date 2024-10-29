Zimbabwe Participating In Tomorrow’s Smart Cities Expo

By Ross Moyo

Government will tomorrow participate in the Smart Cities expo launch set for tomorrow.Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera, and WestProp Holdings CEO, Ken Sharpe, will be among key figures expected to attend the Smart Cities Expo to be held in the capital tomorrow.

A two-day event, the Smart Cities Expo is running under the theme “Zimbabwe’s Smart Future: Harnessing Innovation for Economic Growth,” and will showcase cutting-edge solutions and technologies that will shape the future of urban living.

Minister Mavetera confirmed this on her social media Posting on her official Facebook account yesterday, : “Have a blessed Monday everyone, I can’t wait to see you on the 30th I will create time to meet a good number of you there !!!”

One of the organisers, Zimshop chief executive officer Rufaro Nyadembera said the concept of the Smart Zimbabwe Conference was inspired by the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Masterplan which is a plan introduced by President Mnangagwa encouraging homegrown local smart solutions.

Nyadembera said the expo is set to highlight the transformative potential of smart city initiatives in addressing the challenges faced by modern urban centres, with a focus on smart infrastructure, IoT solutions.

“Topics will include, the role of ICT in shaping a Smart Zimbabwe, issues surrounding green infrastructure, opportunities and challenges for carbon trading in a green Zimbabwe, renewable energy, and smart grids among other topics,” he said.

“Dr Tatenda Mavetera will deliver the main keynote speech with Mr Ken Sharpe, Dr Mike Juru, Mr Kudakwashe Manyanga, Mr Gerald Chipumha of the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association, Mr Freddy Ndhlovu of the Computer Society of Zimbabwe, Mr Justin Bgoni of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Mr Samuelle Dimairho of Aura Group, Dr edzai Kachirekwa of Power Giants, Mrs Patience Muyambo of PowerAfrica Labs and Mr Wiltshire Mushara of Wiltronia Africa.”

Exhibitions from several providers of smart solutions are anticipated among them Aura Group, Private Utility Company and Onyx.

This highly anticipated Smart Cities Expo is set to kick off tomorrow at the Harare Showgrounds, bringing together industry leaders, technology innovators, urban planners, and government officials.