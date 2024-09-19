RBZ Injects US$64 million To Stabilise The ZiG Currency

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has responded to foreign currency demands by injecting more funds into circulation, pushing the black market higher, and creating a serious arbitrage for most opportunists.

Many suppliers and traders were now resorting to the black market as they were not getting enough funds from the bank, forcing them to outsource at higher premiums from the parallel market.

Over the past weeks, the Reserve Bank witnessed a build-up in pipeline demand for foreign currency at banks, reflecting transitory foreign currency supply and demand mismatches, thus, exerting undue pressure on the foreign exchange market.

This is, notwithstanding, the significant injection of US$50 million by the Reserve Bank in July 2024 to clear the pipeline demand for foreign currency at banks.

The reserve bank stated that

Pursuant to smoothening the supply/demand mismatches in August/September 2024, the Reserve Bank has during the first two weeks of September 2024, injected US$24 million into the interbank foreign exchange market. Furthermore, guided by the obtaining pipeline demand at banks as at 18 September 2024, the Reserve Bank has, as of today (19 September 2024) sold into the interbank market an additional US$40 million. This has resulted in a cumulative foreign currency injection totaling US$64 million for the month of September 2024 alone. The Reserve Bank’s intervention is consistent with its policy stance of ensuring that all bona-fide foreign currency applications are honoured and with its role as a participant in the foreign exchange market. The Reserve Bank is, therefore, pleased to advise that it will continue to ensure that there is seamless settlement of foreign payments in the interbank foreign exchange market.

it added “