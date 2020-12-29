MondayBlues: ICT Perm Sec Kundishora Turns Legal Retirement age

Season Greetings, this is probably the last #MondayBlues to conclude the year 2020.

The only permanent secretary since the inception of the ministry back in 2009 has officially clocked 11 years of service but more importantly turned 65 this year, which legally qualifies him for retirement package.

Born Samuel Muchineripi Kundishora on 14 of September 1955, the permanent secretary has played a critical role in the sector, and in few days as the year ends, he will be working towards his 66th.

However, under the recently promulgated regulations, those appointed on pensionable terms of service before May 1, 1992, have a pensionable age of 65 while those appointed on or after that date have a pensionable age of 60 years.

“The amendment approved by his Excellency the President, harmonises the retirement criteria by restoring the retirement/pensionable age for all civil servants to 65 years,” the note said.

Prior to the amendment of the old regulations, some civil servants who had been hired after May 1, 1992, could still continue in service until the age of 65 upon applying for an extension.

Engineer Sam Kundishora made many good and bad moves, friends and foes, but ours is to give it you as it is.

He became the first ever ICT Permanent Secretary under Nelson Chamisa, who was then recently appointed the first ICT Minister in Zimbabwe.

His major role as the permanent secretary or principal of the ministry is to make sure that he drives policy for the ICT sector that creates an enabling environment for the players.

Kundishora’s major achievement to date was the way he created policies that got Zimbabwe’s world attention when we were recorded the fastest ICT growing country in the nation.

The International Telecommunications Union recorded Zimbabwe for highest jump from from less than 15% data penetration to 35% with mobile penetration shooting to above 65% before clocking 102% benchmark.

This was historic and Zimbabwe was on the map for all the good reasons.

The then president even called Chamisa supersonic minister, everything was happening so fast.

Sim cards back then were costing an avarage of a cattle, or atleast $120 usd, cellphone business was for the rich and poshy in Zimbabwe.



A lot was happening lets save this for part 2 and 3…