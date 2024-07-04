Geo Pomona Donates USD20k Computers To SADC Secretariat

By Ross Moyo

With the highly anticipated 44th SADC Secretariat conference only a few weeks away, as Zimbabwe plays hosts to the event which will see Zimbabwe assume Southern African Development Community SADC chairmanship, the conference has received a shot in the arm after Geo Pomona chief executive officer (CEO) and executive chairman Dilesh Nguwaya donated computers worth USD $20 000.

Announcing the donation, the controversial businessman, Nguwaya

said: “As Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited, we feel honoured to partner with the SADC Summit which is going to be held here in Zimbabwe in August.

“This our contribution aimed at ensuring that the summit is a success.”

Ambassador Albert Chimbindi, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary (PS) received the computers, and the whole consignment donated to the SADC secretariat by Geo Pomona Waste Management, from the company’s chief executive officer in the capital Harare yesterday.

Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd, donated the computers to the SADC secretariat ahead of the 44th Heads of State summit which will simultaneously be held in Harare next month August.

Meanwhile the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary Ambassador Chimbindi thanked the company for the donation, which he said would boost the work of the secretariat.

“Our secretariat has now been equipped and I have to make sure that they deliver. They have no excuse anymore,” said Amb Chimbindi.

“As we celebrate, they should also know that they have a responsibility on their shoulders to make sure they put into good use the equipment that we have received.”

Chimbindi explained why Geo Pomona Waste Management had been included on the SADC Summit itinerary.

“Considering that the issue of the environment is key in the international discourse, it has been seen fit that the Heads of State visit the Geo Pomona facility to see what Zimbabwe is doing to make sure that we remain friendly to the environment for the benefit of our people and for the benefit of the environment itself,” said Amb Chimbindi.