Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Expands 5G Capabilities with Ericsson Partnership

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has taken a significant step forward in its 5G evolution by partnering with Ericsson to enhance its core network capabilities. The two companies signed an agreement at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, focusing on the deployment of 5G Core functions, expansion of core network capacity, and the introduction of Ericsson’s Cloud Core Exposure Server (CCES).

This partnership will enable Econet to roll out 5G Standalone (SA) technology, enhancing network performance and unlocking new digital services for consumers and businesses alike. By leveraging Ericsson’s advanced cloud-native technologies, Econet is set to improve network scalability, automation, and orchestration, ensuring a seamless and efficient network operation.

In 2023, Econet modernized its core network with Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution to support its 4G and 5G non-standalone (NSA) deployments. Now, with the integration of 5G Core cloud-native network functions (CNF), the company is poised to launch full-fledged 5G SA services. This transition will allow Econet to deliver lower latency, higher reliability, and improved network efficiency, essential for next-generation applications such as smart cities, IoT, and enterprise solutions. Thanks to Econet’s prior investment in cloud-native transformation, the integration of these new network functions will be seamless. The upgraded core network will enhance Econet’s ability to dynamically allocate resources, ensuring optimal performance for its growing customer base.

As part of this agreement, Ericsson will support Econet with lifecycle management for its existing and new Ericsson Virtual Network Function (VNF) and CNF nodes. Additionally, Econet will extend its Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) and deploy Ericsson’s Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS). This will improve energy efficiency and operational cost-effectiveness, reinforcing Econet’s commitment to sustainable and scalable network expansion. To further support network performance and fault management, Econet will utilize Ericsson Network Manager (ENM) and Ericsson Network Intelligent Query Statistics (ENIQ). These tools will ensure a robust, secure, and scalable network, preparing Econet for future service innovations.

One of the most groundbreaking aspects of this partnership is the deployment of Ericsson’s Cloud Core Exposure Server (CCES). This solution will enable Econet to securely expose core network capabilities to developers and ecosystem players through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). By integrating CCES with Econet’s existing API platform, the company aims to unlock new revenue streams, foster third-party collaborations, and drive innovation across multiple industries. The cloud-native design of CCES ensures high security and reliability, making it an essential component of Econet’s future-proof network infrastructure.

Commenting on this milestone, Roy Chimanikire, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, said:

“Partnering with Ericsson on this agreement marks a significant milestone for Econet as we drive the telecommunications ecosystem transformation in the country. We look forward to enhancing our network’s scalability, reliability, and efficiency while unlocking advanced capabilities like orchestration, automation, and virtualization. These capabilities pave the way for new services and revenue streams, driving growth for Econet and enhancing the digital experience of our customers.”

Echoing this sentiment, Alain Maupin, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Central and Eastern Africa, Ericsson Middle East and Africa, stated:

“We are honored to partner with Econet Wireless Zimbabwe while they embark on their telco cloud journey. Our cutting-edge solutions will prepare the network for 5G Standalone and will provide next-generation services that empower them to meet rising data demands while enabling scalable and secure network capabilities. Together, we are paving the way for advanced connectivity and groundbreaking opportunities in the region in line with Ericsson’s #AfricaInMotion vision.”

Econet and Ericsson have enjoyed a 27-year partnership, continuously working to advance Zimbabwe’s digital infrastructure. This latest agreement aligns with the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 vision, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to enhancing connectivity across the country. As Econet continues to invest in its network, Zimbabweans can look forward to improved digital services, greater connectivity, and an accelerated transition to a fully 5G-enabled future.