Econet Committed To Excellence Through Network Upgrade

Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications company, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ), that provides mobile cellular network services, has announced plans to upgrade its network on Monday, 1 July 2024.

In a statement, Econet said that the planned network upgrade is likely to result in a loss of service during this period.

“We have a planned network upgrade on Monday, 1 July (0000 to 0400hrs), which will result in a loss of service during this period”

“Please bear with us as we upgrade the network to improve your experience,” read the statement.

Econet is committed to delivering exceptional service to its customers and has invested heavily in network infrastructure and technology to ensure reliable and fast connectivity.

The company is confident that the upgrade will further enhance its customers’ experience and is working tirelessly to minimize any disruptions.