Cassava Technologies to Build Africa’s First AI Factory, Boosting Innovation and Economic Growth

Cassava Technologies has announced plans to establish Africa’s first AI Factory, a state of the art data center powered by NVIDIA AI computing technology. The facility aims to accelerate the development of AI-driven solutions, increase productivity, and support businesses across the continent, positioning Africa as a competitive force in the global AI economy.

Set to launch in South Africa by June 2025, with expansions planned in Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria, the AI Factory will provide African businesses, governments, and researchers with advanced AI computing capacity. By leveraging NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and AI software through its Cloud Partner (NCP) reference architectures, the facility will enable faster AI model training, fine tuning, and deployment while ensuring data remains within Africa’s borders.

“Building digital infrastructure for the AI economy is a priority if Africa is to take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution,” said Strive Masiyiwa, Founder & Chairman of Cassava Technologies. “Our AI Factory empowers African businesses, startups, and researchers to develop cutting-edge solutions without looking beyond the continent.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

The AI Factory will operate on Cassava’s high-speed, low-latency fiber-optic network and sustainable data centers designed for energy efficiency. Businesses and researchers will benefit from AI as a Service (AIaaS), allowing them to scale operations, enhance innovation, and address local challenges through AI-powered solutions.

“AI is helping innovators solve our greatest challenges in agriculture, healthcare, energy, and financial services,” said Jaap Zuiderveld, VP EMEA at NVIDIA. “Cassava’s AI Factory will provide the essential infrastructure to accelerate AI development and foster innovation across Africa.”

Cassava’s initiative marks a significant step in Africa’s AI evolution, reinforcing the company’s leadership in digital transformation and its commitment to responsible AI adoption. By investing in AI infrastructure, Cassava aims to strengthen Africa’s digital independence and prepare the continent for the future of artificial intelligence.