Zim’s Vision 2030 Attainable – Chitando

Minister of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando has re-affirmed that his Principal’s Vision 2030 of an upper middle income economy and society is attainable and already on course.

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag on the sidelines of an event in Nyanga where the Minister was reading the riot act on Council’s most senior Accounting officers, Minister Chitando told this publication that the country is indeed achieving President Mnangagwa’s vision 2030.

Chitando said, “We have one purpose to support the President’s 2030 vision. The President said we should work together to deliver quality services,” emphasizing on the need to toe the President’s line in cohesion.

Chitando reiterated when citizens work together with a unity of purpose, only quality services can be delivered toward the attainment of an upper middle income society.

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works reigned in chief accounting officers of all the country’s local authorities adding that councils’ mandate is to improve on service delivery to citizens which has been made easier through the blueprint that was recently launched by President Dr Mnangagwa.

“Each of the local authorities need to have a plan in place to ensure that city, town, rural district council achieves desired results,” said Chitando.

Achievement of Vision 2030 as espoused by President Mnangagwa is a process and not an event, hence local authorities have a crucial role in ensuring that the national vision is attained, according to the Local Government and Public Works boss.