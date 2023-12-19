ZETDC Moves In To Disconnect Defaulting Customers

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZEDC) has moved in to disconnect defaulting customers, this publication has learnt.

Following their first notice which was published on 15 December 2023, and acted as a warning to defaulting customers, ZETDC has since swiftly moved in to begin the disconnection process.

In a press statement published late yesterday, the electricity distribution company called upon all defaulting customers to settle their bills in full to avoid inconveniences.

“Customers are being requested to settle their bills in full. Failure to do so will leave the organisation with limited options but to disconnect supplies of all such accounts without further notice,” read part of the statement.

Customers with queries have been urged to contact their account managers for more clarification on their accounts.

“Kindly contact your account manager, nearest credit control office or your client service centre for any further clarification.” Read the statement.

However, they pleaded with customers to cooperate during this exercise as the company continues to thrive to offer the much-desired service that customers deserve.