Farm Smart To Thwart El Nino, Boost Productivity & Food Security – Dep Min Haritatos

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos has encouraged smart farming to curtail elnino-induced droughts and combat climate change as a means to Boost Productivity ensuring food security in the country.

The deputy Minister representing his boss the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka, said this at the annual smart farming indaba held in the capital recently running under the theme ‘Smart farming to alleviate the effects of El Nino-induced drought, to boost productivity and ensure food security.’

Farming smart is the latest thing selling like hot cakes in Zimbabwe, fast emerging as one of the key measures to help farmers cope with the increasing threats posed by El Nino-induced droughts and enhance food security. Smart farming is also widely seen as an innovative solution for sustainable agricultural development.

“We are all aware that El Nino-induced droughts have become more frequent and severe over the years, posing increasing threats to our food production systems. As we confront the harsh realities of climate change, it becomes abundantly clear that some of our current farming practices are no longer sufficient. We now need to consider smart farming,” expagorrated Deputy Minister Haritatos.

Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector has been on the receiving end of these challenges making it vital for the country to embrace innovative solutions such as smart farming to ensure the resilience and sustainability of the food production systems.

“Smart farming encompasses a wide range of strategies, technologies, and initiatives that leverage on cutting-edge innovation to optimise resource utilisation, reduce negative environmental impact, and maximise yields and by integrating technology into agriculture. We can monitor and manage our farms in real-time, make data-driven decisions and implement precision farming techniques that minimise waste and enhance efficiency,” the Deputy Minister explained.

Haritatos explored key strategies in smart farming, which included the adoption of precision irrigation systems, which minimise water wastage and optimise usage by delivering the right amount of water to crops at the right time, also hinting at the integration of climate-smart practices, which involve the use of resilient crop varieties and advanced monitoring systems such as drones to enhance resilience, soil fertility and crop yields and management for sustainable agriculture.

“These technologies empower farmers with knowledge and enable them to make informed decisions, mitigate the impact of drought and leads to increased productivity and food security,” he said.

Haritatos said government is committed to providing farmers with the necessary training and support to embrace the innovations confidently as the adoption of smart farming practices requires a shift in mind set and skills.