Zimbabwe Buys Second ERJ145 Aircraft 2

Zimbabwe has bought a second Air Zimbabwe plane adding to its once depleted and now strengthened fleet a Second ERJ145 making the country a custodian of three planes officially operating. The new aircraft was unveiled at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare, by the Ministry of Transport with Air Zim Chief Executive Officer Edmund Makona admonishing everyone to support the vision.In the same vein Air Zimbabwe Board chairperson Never Nyemudzo thanked government and his outgoing predecessor Dr Chipo Mtasa, now the Mutapa Fund Chair for their support.

“The support of the government of Zimbabwe and ministry of transport will be key during these initial stages of the turnaround programme.

“Honourable Minister, my remarks cannot be complete without special mention of my predecessor Dr Chipo Mtasa and current Mutapa Fund Chair for her immense contribution to this success.She was instrumental in aligning Board focus on bringing this asset home during her tenure as board chair of Air Zimbabwe.Thank you Dr Mtasa.”

Guest of honour, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona encouraged journalists to write positively about this latest development instead of always lambasting the government.

“It is always easy to get journalists to write negativity. If it was something negative about Air Zimbabwe you would get millions lambasting but when there is something good as this you will probably get only five thousand talking about it,” said a jovial Minister Mhona.

Prior to the guest of honor giving his speech, his deputy Honourable Joshua Sacco, said , “I don’t feel right when boarding planes that are not Zimbabwean and as a patriotic Zimbabwean I feel honoured of this good deed, which shows, His Excellencey President ED Mnangagwa is on the right trajectory.”

Zimbabwe however acquired an aircraft 28 years old, because the Embraer ERJ-145 was first manufactured in 1995 making its maiden flight in 1995 whilst entering commercial service in 1996.

Whilst it’s not a modern aeroplane going with the times, the country should be saved from any usual harsh criticism marred with the past where Air Zim experienced a decline of the airline, with accusations that both first and second republic governments have not adequately supported it.

A burning case in point is the fact that Air Zimbabwe inherited 22 planes from Ian Smith’s government in 1980, yet its fleet has significantly reduced to only one plane in service at some stage, leading to other airlines, like Ethiopian, taking monopoly in a land foreign to them leaving Zimbabwe with egg on its face as Ethiopian Airlines flew local routes like Harare-Bulawayo with no local based Airline.

This new baby aircraft is anticipated to support Air Zimbabwe’s plans to expand its routes, targeting several destinations, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. This is a step in the right direction as the addition of the Embraer ERJ145 will enhance the airline’s capacity, and enrich its services

With Air Zimbabwe having received its second Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, this has increased its operational fleet to three planes.Transport Minister Felix Mhona and other government officials were present and in his own speech , the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development also added that:

“as we bask in the sunshine of the positive development of welcoming the Embraer ERJ 145, a 50-seater narrow-bodied aircraft to the Air Zimbabwe stable. Indeed, this asset will unlock value for the hospitality industry and cause downstream growth in the entire national aviation sector.

“Ladies and Gentlemen;

Allow me to reaffirm my excitement, as I witness the Air Zimbabwe’s hospitality blooming and expanding by the coming in of this aircraft. Procurement of this asset reaffirms His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa’s vision, which seeks to grow Zimbabwe to be an Upper Middle-Income Economy by the year 2030; where air transport, through the exploits of our national flag carrier, plays a critical role in enabling this endeavor. The growth of Air Zimbabwe facilitates the opening and connection to markets, it facilitates trade and enables industries to link into global supply chains.”

Air Zimbabwe targets several routes including Bulawayo-Johannesburg, Victoria Falls-Johannesburg, Victoria Falls-Cape Town, Harare-Cape Town, and Harare-Durban. The flag carrier aims to provide services for passengers travelling between these destinations.