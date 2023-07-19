Zec Engages Econet, NetOne&Telecel On Voters Roll

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has engaged Zimbabwe’s Mobile Network Operator’s MNO’s Econet, NetOne and Telecel to assist every registered voter in the country know specifically their designated polling stations.

These hushtags have been initiated by the Service Provider ZEC which took it upon itself to register all eligible voters for the upcoming 23 August 2023 watershed elections.

ZEC took a very techsavvy stance to request for codes from the nations Mobile Network Operators, namely Econet, NetOne and Telecel who saw it fit to give them the *265# code to work across all networks.

This is similar to other hashtags as *788# for those who buy airtime from any network through the ecocash platform. So it is infact Zec which should be congratulated for such an initiative benefitting everyone with a vested interest in the impending next month elections.

Now Zimbabweans can easily access the voters roll via *265# if one does not want to go and check physically one’s polling station, you simply dial *265#. This will certainly help you correct the hustle of going through to the polling station in person.You can easily do this in the comfort of your home via this ussd code.

This is a very important move by ZEC to engage the MNO’s because you will not be allowed to vote anywhere else besides your designated place.

It is in this light that one should visit your designated polling Station two days before the polling day of the Presidential proclamation of 23 August 2023.

An alternative would be for every registered voter to simply dial *265# on Econet, NetOne and Telecel to confirm your polling station.

Another alternative would be to Call toll free numbers: Econet 08080265

NetOne 08010265

Telecel 265.