Zimbabwe Introduces Online System For Visas

Zimbabwe government has partnered Lithuanian company, Garsu Pasaulis AUB to implement an online border management system that will issue out visas and resident permits.

Speaking during a cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information Minister Honorable Monica Mutsvangwa said Garsu Pasaulis is also responsible for the production of the electronic passports that were launched in 2021.

“Garsu Pasaulis has implemented the country’s system for the production of electronic passports based on biometric technology, including the roll-out of related services to all provinces,”

“The remarkable transformation witnessed in the issuance of passports which has seen the backlog and queues wiped out in no time, gives testimony to Government’s due diligence and proficiency in engaging partners to implement projects, ” she said.

According to government, a contract extension has been extended to Garsu Pasauilis to cover the implementation of national biometric infrastructure capable of producing entry visas and residence permits.

The issuance of the visas and permits will be supported by an integrated information communication technology system capable of sustainably handling demand for the services.