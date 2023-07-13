PremierCredit Achieves Regulatory Milestone with Successful Acquisition of 2 Licenses

PremierCredit, a multi-award-winning leading fintech company specializing in next generation financial services for emerging markets proudly announces a significant achievement in its journey towards becoming a trusted financial services provider.

The company has successfully obtained a payments systems business license from the Central Bank of Zambia and a Credit-only Microfinance License from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

This achievement marks a momentous step forward in PremierCredit’s commitment to delivering secure, accessible, and cutting-edge financial services to its valued customers.

The acquisition of the license from the Central Bank of Zambia and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is a testament to PremierCredit’s dedication to operating in full compliance with regulatory frameworks. This milestone exemplifies our continuous efforts to meet the highest standards of governance, transparency, and security in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

By acquiring this license, PremierCredit strengthens its position as a reliable partner for individuals, businesses, and institutions seeking cutting-edge financial services. This accomplishment demonstrates our unwavering focus on building a robust framework that safeguards customer interests while fostering financial inclusion and driving economic growth.

PremierCredit’s leadership team would like to extend its gratitude to the Central Bank of Zambia and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for their rigorous evaluation process and recognition of our commitment to excellence.

We would also like to express our appreciation to our valued customers, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support, which has been instrumental in reaching this significant milestone.

Equipped with the regulatory license, PremierCredit is poised to embark on an exciting phase of expansion and innovation. This accomplishment will empower us to enhance our range of services and introduce groundbreaking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

Chilufya Mutale, Co-Founder and CEO of PremierCredit, stated: “We are thrilled to have obtained the regulatory license from Central Bank of Zambia and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. This milestone is a testament to PremierCredit’s unwavering commitment to compliance, customer-centricity, and driving financial inclusivity. With this license, we will continue to revolutionize the financial services industry, delivering unparalleled value and empowering individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.”

About PremierCredit:

PremierCredit is a multi-award-winning, Venture Capital backed International financial technology company that operates an AI-tech driven online microlending and Investment platform in emerging markets in Sub-Saharan Africa. Our headquarters are in the business and cross-border investment hub for Africa, Mauritius. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC), enabling us to provide inclusive financial services in the whole of Africa.

