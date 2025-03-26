RBZ Issues Alert on AI-Generated Scam Promoting Fake Investment Platform

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has issued an urgent warning to the public regarding a sophisticated scam involving a fake article and AI-generated video. The fraudulent content promotes a dubious investment platform called CryptCandor, which falsely claims to offer quick profits. In an alarming development, the scam even manipulates the Bank’s reputation by allegedly quoting the RBZ Governor, adding a layer of credibility to the deceitful narrative.

The central bank made it clear that these claims are entirely fabricated, cautioning the public to avoid falling victim to such “get rich quick” schemes. The counterfeit video and article, entitled “The truth is coming out! Government admits it hid this Revolutionary Platform where 99 out of 100 investors are already earning more than $4,000! Now available to everyone!” promise sky-high returns, enticing potential victims to invest without regard for the platform’s legitimacy.

The RBZ highlighted the dangerous nature of this scam, emphasizing that these types of fraudulent platforms often prey on unsuspecting individuals by offering impossible financial returns. In its statement, the Bank urged the public to remain vigilant and be wary of investment opportunities that make exaggerated promises, especially those that have no physical presence or are unregulated. The RBZ also warned against financial service providers who operate solely on social media without clear and verifiable credentials.

As technology continues to evolve, scams like these are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it crucial for people to remain cautious before making any financial commitments. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s warning serves as a timely reminder to avoid falling for offers that sound too good to be true, especially when they come from unverified sources.

In the face of growing digital fraud, it’s more important than ever for individuals to carefully evaluate the legitimacy of investment platforms and to trust only those that are properly registered, regulated, and transparent in their operations.