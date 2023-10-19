NetOne Implores Digital Platforms To Raise Albinism Awareness

Zimbabwe’s Mobile Network Operator (MNO) has Implored the world at large to make use of all digital platforms to raise awareness of challenges faced with Albinism.The MNO made these revelations at a function held at the Rainbow towers Hotel in Harare recently.

Speaking in a letter read on his behalf, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer Engineer Raphael Mushanawani came out guns blazing that he will use every digital footprint at his disposal to speak about albinism encouraging others to follow suit.

“As NetOne, we firmly believe that we have a responsibility to use our digital platforms to raise awareness about albinism and facilitate change within our community,” the MNO boss said to guests present at this esteemed event on Albinism.

Engineer Mushanawani added that, “We must recognize that people living with albinism face many challenges, from visual impairment to skin cancer, but perhaps the greatest struggle of all is combatting the social stigma associated with the condition.”

The Group CEO also added that, “Too often, people with albinism are ostracized, discriminated against, and even subject to violence and attacks.”