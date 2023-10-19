Break Barriers Preventing Those With Albinism Equal Treatment&Opportunities-NetOne

NetOne, one of the largest Telcos has said we must “break barriers that prevent people with albinism from receiving equal treatment

& opportunities, whether it’s in accessing education, being employed or living a life free of ridicule and abuse.”NetOne said this on Saturday at the Rainbow Hotel in Harare.

The Mobile Giant revealed this while conscientising the public on how to play a more positive role in ensuring those that suffer from the disease are able to access equal opportunities in everything available for everyone.

NetOne through its GCEO, Eng Raphael Mushanawani chose to side with those living with Albinism as the GCEO stated in a speech read on his behalf, “At NetOne, we believe that we can make a difference in the lives of people with albinism by taking a proactive approach to education, advocacy, and support.”

Mushanawani repeatedly said, “We must work tirelessly to break down the barriers that prevent people with albinism from receiving equal treatment and opportunities, whether it’s in accessing education, being employed or living a life free of ridicule and abuse.”

Eng Mushanawani added, “We must promote more education and awareness about albinism, address the myths, and provide access to resources such as sun protection, eye care and information about assistive technologies.”

The NetOne Authority with whom the buck stops with said, “As an industry, we have a unique opportunity to create positive impact and improve the lives of people living with albinism. We must continue to innovate, break barriers, and forge alliances.”

He cited, “Together, we can create a future where people living with albinism can thrive and enjoy the same opportunities as everyone else.”

“NetOne is committed to being a part of the solution. As we move forward, we will work to ensure that our products and services are fully accessible to people with albinism and continue to promote awareness, education and opportunities within our community.”

Also present at this auspicious occasion lifting up those living with Albinism was Guest of Honour Minister of Youth and Development Honourable Tino Machakaire;

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable Dr. T. Mavetera;

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. B. Chirume;

NetOne Board members;

Government Officials;

Corporate leaders;

NetOne Senior Management and staff;

Albinism Charity Organizations’ representatives;

Distinguished Artists;

Distinguished contestants;

Distinguished Guests; and

Members of the Fourth estate, the media.