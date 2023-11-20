International Men’s Day Celebrate World Over

Zimbabwe joined the entire world to celebrate International Men’s Day which falls on the 19th of November every year.

This special day for men, seeks to celebrate men’s positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, child care, and the environment.

It is also to focus on men’s health and well-being; social, emotional, physical, and spiritual, and to highlight discrimination against men in areas of social services, social attitudes and expectations, and law.

The theme for International Men’s Day 2023 is Zero Male Suicide, which highlights the importance of helping men and boys to manage their mental health.

Of late, statistics have proven that a lot of men have been committing suicide over different issues ranging from domestic, mental and emotional pressures.