RGM Old Terminal Rehab Complete

CHINA Jiangsu International has completed the renovation of the right-side flight display of the old terminal at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Airport Infrastructure Development is one of the top priorities in facilitating ease of doing business in Zimbabwe and globally. The International Airport has gone through a significant transformation to enhance its passenger handling capacity.

President Mnangagwa this year commissioned the new-look US$153 million Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, as the Second Republic continues to deliver key projects in line with the country’s vision of attaining an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“The renovation of the old terminal’s right-side flight display at our airport has been completed. Now, passengers can enjoy the enhanced visual experience and improved flight information,” said the company on its X handle.

Airports Company of Zimbabwe public relations and communications manager Tonderai Mangombe confirmed the development saying the completion of the renovation of the old terminal’s right-side flight display instills confidence in international travelers and investors, assuring them that Zimbabwe is a reliable and safe destination.

“It showcases Zimbabwe’s commitment to infrastructure development and modernization, enhancing its competitiveness in the global market. A beautiful point of entry also encourages repeat visits and word-of-mouth recommendations, driving tourism growth and contributing to the country’s economic development. Furthermore, a well-maintained and aesthetically appealing point of entry reflects the country’s attention to detail, organization, and overall professionalism,” said Mr Mangombe.

Mangombe added, “The increased tourism activity can create employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and generate revenue for the Government through taxes and fees”.

This will help in enhancing Zimbabwe’s reputation, promote economic growth, and establish a strong presence in the global tourism market.

RGM airport continues to welcome new airlines. In addition to the domestic carriers, Airlink, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, and Qatar Airways also operate regional and international flights to Harare. In March 2023, Zambia Airways resumed flights to Harare after 27 years as it re-entered the regional market.

In April 2023, Eswatini Air launched flights to Harare, its third regional destination, after commencing operations a month earlier.

Zimbabwe hopes to continue adding routes to its network with the terminal expansion. The RGM International Airport has since been handed over to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) by the contractor, China Jiangsu International-RGM Airport Project.

Security has already been beefed up at the airport to ensure the safety of travellers and visitors as well as to thwart any criminal activities at the new terminal. The new arrivals and departure sections have been opened to the public while the rehabilitation of the existing international and domestic terminal buildings will also be carried out.

The completion of the expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was evidence that the Second Republic was walking the talk in modernizing and industrializing the country for the achievement of Vision 2030. The airport will become a regional aviation hub able to handle about 6 million passengers annually, from the present 2,5 million.

The upgrading of the RGM International Airport is also expected to see more international airlines opening routes into Harare and a corresponding increase in tourist arrivals.