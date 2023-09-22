Zimbabwe Online Content Creators , (ZOCC) Converge in Kariba, Driving Media Ethics

Zimbabwe Online Content Creators ZOCC have converged in Kariba to discuss issues of media ethics and professionalism, in the post election period.

Speaking to delegates attending the fora, the Zimbabwe Media Commission chairperson Professor Magosvongwe insisted on the need to remain factual and balanced in-this post election period

The ZOCC chairperson Mr Toneo Rutsito also emphasized the issue of professional , credible and ethical content creation as key for any online media brand success