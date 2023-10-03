Telecel Zimbabwe In a Market Bounce Back

Telecel Zimbabwe, the third mobile network operator has made a market bounce back, offering some enticing data-based services to its clients across the country.

The state-controlled mobile network that is running on some 4 G-based base stations across most cities and towns has been going through serious investment and shareholder challenges, forcing it to slow down operations.

However, the mobile network provider has staged a dramatic comeback, fired up its engine, utilising its already existent infrastructure to not only remain relevant but possibly lure more clients

Telecel Zimbabwe has introduced a data promotion that is offering 320 MB per every dollar for a day, a bundle that its competitors are falling off in terms of value, quantity, and duration.

The promotion will encourage already existent Telecel customers to remain loyal to their network and hopefully also attract subscribers from other mobile networks