Zimbabwe ICT MInister and Potraz Speak On StarLink

The newly appointed ICT minister Hon Tatenda Mavetera who today took the time to be introduced and familiarize with all ICT sector stakeholders, was confident that Zimbabwe will get the much sought StarLink satellite service.

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag, on the sidelines of the stakeholders familiarization event, the minister said that they indeed received the StarLink application, and they are regularizing it, for possible early licensing.

The minister said that they take connectivity issues seriously as the backbone of the economy and they have the Potraz looking into the application as this is inline with their thrust for massive connectivity

Speaking to the Potraz Director general Dr Gift Kalisto Machengete, he confirmed that they indeed received the application and they have responded to StarLink with a pending issue.

The director however mentioned that it was only an issue of licensing fees that was now outstanding and once StarLink pays the required fees, then they are ready to go.

Potraz however did not highlight how much exactly did they charge StarLink for the license fees, and it seems this is the only requirement left for StarLink to fulfill.

A quick lookup on the Starlink website does not however show us that Zimbabwe is amongst the earliest beneficiaries as it is not yet earmarked on the up coming counties