Zimbabwe New ICT Minister, Tatenda Mavetera

From being a mere soap actor, in Zimbabwe’s once popular TV episode, studio 263 as Tendai Jari, Tatenda Mavetera was yesterday appointed the newly appointed Minister of ICT Postal and Courier services, by president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The appointment has been received by many with mixed feelings, but for most youths, they are looking forward to the youthful minister, if she is going to perform to the expected levels.

While many have questioned her credentials as an ICT guru, the minister by appointment is not supposed to be an expert, but must command high understanding of the sector, so that she drives the industry forward, at par with global trends.

Top amongst the issues expected of her is to make a silicon valley in Zimbabwe, encourage enterprising in ICTs, harnessing of Artificial intelligence, connectivity issues and harnessing of global opportunities.

The minister’s first tweet was one directly quoted from Bill Gates, causing a stir as she did not attribute

The advance of technology is based on making it fit in so that you don’t really even notice it, so it’s part of everyday life.

The industry at large looks forward to how she will move the sector with top issues amongst others, Telecel issue, a company which was bought by government but has been hitting tough times due to lack of investment, with some stake holders compelling government to sell stake and allow private players to take over.

During the recent swearing in ceremony she stated

https://x.com/TateMavetera/status/1701693753457545388?s=20

Minister of ICTs and Chikomba West MP Tatenda Mavetera holds a Masters in Strategic Marketing from Midlands State University and a BSc Marketing Mgt Degree from Women’s University in Africa.