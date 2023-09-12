The New Iphone 15 is Here, Here is What You need To Know

Today Apple has launched its top premium smartphone, the best it has ever done pushing the handset capability and capacity way above the iphone14, with both serious hardware and software upgrades, making a great distinction with the latest smartphone, iphone 15.

The USB 3 powered smartphone has crazy data transfer speeds of upto 10Gb per second while the camera has insane photo and video capabilities powered by the A17 chip processor for high perfomance, decoding, gaming and live streaming.

Powered by A17 Pro, a 3 nanometer chip, with 19 billion transistors chip the same processor for the iPhone 14 promax, which ushers in a new era of Apple Silicon, these products unlock new performance capabilities, amazing photography, next-level gaming, and more. And with an all-new titanium design, they’re our lightest weight Pro

A powerful 48MP Main camera enables super-high-resolution photos and a new 2x Telephoto option to give users a total of three optical zoom levels — like having a third camera. The iPhone 15 lineup also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance.

This camera packs 4k capabilities at 60frames per second, a first of its kind with capacity to save pro res videos direct to external hard drives for maximum utilisation

Building on Apple’s innovative satellite infrastructure, Roadside Assistance via satellite can connect users to AAA if they have car trouble while off the grid. With A16 Bionic for powerful, proven performance; a USB‑C connector; Precision Finding for Find My friends; and industry-leading durability features, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus represent a huge leap forward.

The fast and efficient A16 Bionic chip brings proven performance to iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, powering the Dynamic Island, computational photography capabilities, and more. With two high-performance cores that use 20 percent less power and four high-efficiency cores, the 6-core CPU is faster than the previous generation and easily handles intensive tasks while delivering extraordinary battery life.

The 5-core GPU has 50 percent more memory bandwidth for smooth graphics when streaming videos and playing games. A new 16-core Neural Engine is capable of nearly 17 trillion operations per second, enabling even faster machine learning computations for features like Live Voicemail transcriptions in iOS 17 and third-party app experiences — all while protecting critical privacy and security features using the Secure Enclave.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes,1 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

he advanced camera system on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus helps users capture everyday moments and cherished memories. A 48MP Main camera shoots sharp photos and videos while capturing fine details, with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for fast autofocus. Using the power of computational photography, the Main camera gives users a new 24MP super-high-resolution default, offering incredible image quality at a practical file size ideal for storing and sharing. By intelligently integrating hardware and software, an additional 2x Telephoto option gives users three optical-quality zoom levels — 0.5x, 1x, 2x — for the first time on an iPhone dual-camera system.

iOS 17 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 18.