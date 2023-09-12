Zambia president Hichilema Signs Deal With China’s ZTE For Local SmartPhone Manufacturing

The Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema who is currently in China has just announced that he has signed a lucrative deal for his country, a move which shall see direct employment creation and local production of cellphones by Chinese telecoms giant ZTE.

While ZTE is not one of the biggest smartphone makers globally and in China itself, the move has sparked interest and potential employment creation craze across Zambia.

The Zambian president tweeted:

Our last engagement in #Shenzhen was at #ZTE, a leading global ICT solutions provider. Signed an MOU to set up a smartphone assembly plant in #Zambia.

This’ll be a game changer that brings many jobs, as we increase digital solutions to citizens through our E-govt Division. #CMO